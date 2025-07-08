type here...
Boyfriend removes girlfriend’s intestines

By Armani Brooklyn
Dying Lovers

A graphic video that has taken over social media trends shows two lovers lying in a pool of blood.

As confirmed, the boyfriend who couldn’t control his anger during a heated argument with his girlfriend over an alleged cheating issue used a knife to remove her intestines.

After committing the heinous crime, he used the same knife to cut off his manhood.

Dying Lovers - GhPage

In the gory videos, the lady’s intestines can be seen scattered in the room where the fatal incident happened, while the guy’s removed manhood also lay beside him with blood all over his private area.

It has also been confirmed that the two died a few minutes after the video was made, despite the intervention of some kind-hearted community members to rush them to the hospital.

Unfortunately, due to our website’s policy, we can’t share the video here, but you can watch it by clicking on the link below.

