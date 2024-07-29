type here...
My boyfriend is richer than Ibrahim Mahama and Dangote - Lady
Entertainment

My boyfriend is richer than Ibrahim Mahama and Dangote – Lady

By Qwame Benedict
Grid of Dangote-Kukua-Ibrahim-Mahama
Dangote-Kukua-Ibrahim-Mahama

A Ghanaian lady on social media, identified as Kukua Lincoln, claims that her boyfriend is richer than Ibrahim Mahama and Aliko Dangote.

According to the lady who is also known as Dadabee Lumba ba, over 25 estates in the country are owned by her boyfriend and that makes him a rich man.

The lady made this claim after a Dadabee in Legon revealed that she spent Ghc15,000 on her twentieth birthday.

But Kukua wouldn’t sit for a small girl to show off her wealth and recorded a video bragging about her boyfriend whom she failed to name.

In the video, all Kukua was saying was her boyfriend could buy Ghana because he had enough money to spend on her including buying her a new Rolls Royce car instantly if she requests for one.

She further warned people not to dare him in the country because if that happens the country won’t be able to contain her.

Watch the video below:

