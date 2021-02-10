A man claiming to be the boyfriend of one of the participants of TV3’s Date Rush has been left heartbroken after seeing his girlfriend on the programme looking for a date.

TV3’s date rush no doubt is one of the most watched television programme on Sunday evenings but it has its own ups and downs.

Since the introduction of the show a lot of people have raised concerns as to whether if the programme is real and not staged.

Well, a video has been sighted on social media where the yet to be identified guy is seen shedding tears after seeing his girlfriend on television looking for love.

From the video one could see the time the two of them were enjoying their relationship and the other part of him crying with his friends consoling him.

Watch the video;

The lady has been identified as Bella and she is yet to respond to the claim by her alleged boyfriend.