More details surrounding the death of a young lady shot and killed by her alleged lover in Adum-Kumasi Thursday night are popping up.

Maa Adwoa was shot five times by her lover at the forecourt of Dufie Towers, Adum, Kumasi over relationship issues.

According to a source, he had suspected and accused the young lady of cheating on him but she always denies the allegations.

This continued for some time leading to the lady becoming fed up with the allegation. She was furious and broke up with the guy for always accusing her of cheating.

The boyfriend subsequently went back to plead with her to forget about the issue for them to get back together but the lady declined. This got the boyfriend furious who pulled out a gun and shot her multiple times and fled the scene.

New unconfirmed information gathered alleges that the supposed boyfriend identified as Taakum is an officer of the Ghana Police Service.

Meanwhile, the mother of Maa Adwoa, the beautiful lady who was shot to death by her boyfriend in Kumasi has spoken for the first after her daughter’s untimely demise.

According to the bereaving mother, they don’t know the guy who shot her daughter to death as her boyfriend.

She explained that the only guy they know as her daughter’s boyfriend is a footballer who is currently based abroad. The mother also revealed that her late daughter has a child with her footballer boyfriend who is now 4 years old.

The brother of Maa Adwoa could not hold back his tears as he narrated his last encounter with his sister before her untimely death.

Speaking to the media, he said Maa Adwoa bathed and dressed up to step out last night to see someone but he coerced her to abort the mission.

He said she however brushed him off after multiple attempts to stop her. About 20 minutes later, he heard gunshots outside and upon rushing to the scene his sister was lying in a pool of blood.

Meanwhile, Police have launched a manhunt for his arrest while investigations into the incident have commenced.