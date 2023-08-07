type here...
Boyfriend storms girlfriend’s hostel to spray cash on her

By Qwame Benedict
Updated:
Nursing-student-rushing for money
Nursing-student-money
Some nursing students went to their hostels with some cash after a boyfriend who wanted to impress his girlfriend stormed the campus to spray cash on her.

According to the source, the rich boyfriend paid his girlfriend a visit to the school and while walking with her to his car decided to show off.

He started spraying cash on her, but the lady who was shocked at her boyfriend’s action just stood there watching him spray her with the cash.

Other students who saw what was happening rushed to the scene to collect the cash that was lying on the ground since their colleague made no attempt to pick up the money and they couldn’t allow the money to fly away.

In a video available on social media, the lady could be seen beaming with smiles while her colleagues rushed to pick up the money.

Her boyfriend from the video could also be seen following her and still spraying her with the money in his hands.

