Boyfriend unalives his pregnant girlfriend on her due date

By Armani Brooklyn
Kayvon Warren and India 1

A cold-hearted Ohio man asked his boss for bereavement leave to mourn his slain pregnant girlfriend before he hired two pals to unalive her on the day she was due to have their baby.

According to reports, Kayvon Warren, 30, allegedly enlisted his friends to help him unalive his 26-year-old girlfriend, identified as India Kinamore, in her Colerain Township home on the day she was to give birth to the couple’s child.

“This should have been one of the happiest days of India’s life,” Hamilton County Prosecutor Connie Pillich said in a statement as she announced a 13-count murder indictment against the trio.

“Instead, the father of the child conspired with two others to unalive her.

Kayvon Warren and India 1

It’s heartbreaking,” Pillich said. “My office will see that justice is done for both India and her baby.”

Warren was allegedly seeing another woman and struggling financially, even losing his home, and had tried to pressure Kinamore into terminating the pregnancy.

Instead, the accused allegedly hired Robert Ervin, 20, and 22-year-old Lamar Morris Suggs, and broke into Kinamore’s home around 6 a.m. with plans to mask the murder as a burglary gone wrong, prosecutors claim.

All three fled the scene after shooting and killing the young mother-to-be, according to officials.

