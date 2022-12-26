type here...
Boys fondle and grope helpless girl in a crowded pool [Video]

By Kweku Derrick
boys fondle girl in crowded pool
A video that gives an account of the disgusting moment a group of boys touched a girl inappropriately in a crowded pool has surfaced online.

In the footage making the rounds on Twitter, the girl is seen trying to fight off boys who had surrounded her in the pool and reaching for different parts of her body.

She seemed helpless as she was outnumbered by the boys who attempted to strip her naked.

One boy even pulled the waistline of her swimwear to dip his finger in her private part while she fought to protect her modesty. Another boy is seen pulling her breast out of her bikini top.

Thankfully, someone outside the pool came to the girl’s aide and pulled her out of the pool.

Watch the video below.

The video has sparked outrage and started a conversation about how the boys sexually assaulted the girl.

