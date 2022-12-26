- Advertisement -

A video that gives an account of the disgusting moment a group of boys touched a girl inappropriately in a crowded pool has surfaced online.

In the footage making the rounds on Twitter, the girl is seen trying to fight off boys who had surrounded her in the pool and reaching for different parts of her body.

She seemed helpless as she was outnumbered by the boys who attempted to strip her naked.

One boy even pulled the waistline of her swimwear to dip his finger in her private part while she fought to protect her modesty. Another boy is seen pulling her breast out of her bikini top.

Thankfully, someone outside the pool came to the girl’s aide and pulled her out of the pool.

Watch the video below.

wtf is all this rubbish that is happening in pools especially during festive times, at least there should be security around the o stop this act from happening



Yul Edochie ~ Ajah ~ Seyi ~ Airtime ~ #doggy ~ #Papaya ~ Iyabo Ojo pic.twitter.com/1hEFDjnTw9 — JAGABANOFOUTLAND (@Yinkalead9ja) December 21, 2022

The video has sparked outrage and started a conversation about how the boys sexually assaulted the girl.