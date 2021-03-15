Brace yourselves for even more dumsor- GRIDCo boss to Ghanaians

- Advertisement -

The Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Grid Company Limited (GRIDCo), Mr Jonathan Amoako-Baah has cautioned Ghanaians to roll up their sleeves for more intermittent power outages, locally known as Dumsor.

Mr Amoako-Baah explained that the sporadic power outages are a result of a number of ongoing projects across the country.

”Ghana’s system peak demand is close to 3,200MW with an installed capacity of 5,300MW – this means there’s enough capacity to more than meet demand. Some intermittent outages are to be expected on the grid in the coming months due to ongoing projects,” the statement said.

According to him, ”there is a general willingness and commitment by all stakeholders in the sector to work fervently to reduce the impact it will have on customers in the country.”

The CEO of the independent transmission utility of the country added that GRIDCo, ECG in collaboration with the firms in charge of these projects will inform the public on their plans to keep the impact of power outages on customers within bounds.

He went on to assuage the growing perception that dumsor was returning by insisting the it was not the case.

”Indeed, the nature of the power system value chain, makes that impossible. As a crucial part of the entire value chain, overseeing matters on the transmission aspect of the process, GRIDCo wants to assure the country and all related stakeholders that none of the key participants in the value chain is resting on their oars, in an effort to maintain stability, accessibility, consistency, and reliability of power supply at all times,” he concluded.