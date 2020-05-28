type here...
Stop bragging about having 30 houses – Kennedy Agyapong tells Obinim

By Qwame Benedict
NPP Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong has taken a swipe at the founder and leader of International God's Way International Bishop Daniel Obinim again.
NPP Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong has taken a swipe at the founder and leader of International God’s Way International Bishop Daniel Obinim again.

Obinim in a video which has gone viral is heard bragging about owning properties around the world and having 30 houses only in Ghana. 

But Hon. Kennedy Agyapong has asked him to should stop the noise about the 30 houses he brags about since people have more than that.

The loudmouth politician revealed this in an interview with JoyNews that he has 147 houses, mocked Obinim, saying “even houses he has gifted to women is more than the 30 the man of God boasts about”.

“You have 30 houses?” he quizzed. “The number of houses I have gifted women is more than 30.”

The businessman is on an agenda to expose the pastor who he describes as a fraud and fake.

The lawmaker for weeks now has been exposing Bishop Obinim for some of his false and fake prophecies and miracles.

One of Mr Agyapong’s revelations about Bishop Daniel Obinim led to his arrest last week.

The controversial preacher was arrested for alleged publication of false news and forgery of documents contrary to sections 208 and 159 of the Criminal and other offences Act, (1960) (ACT 29) respectively.

Obinim has since been processed for court on June 1 while investigations continue.

He was also granted bail to the tune of GHC100,000 by an Accra Magistrate Court with three sureties and one person to be justified.

The MP in the interview also called Obinim “uncivilized, vulture”.

