Brain Jotter roast female podcaster who asked for his net worth – VIDEO

Popular Nigerian skit maker, Brain Jotter expressed his displeasure towards a podcaster who questioned him about his net worth during a podcast session.

The podcaster asked Brain Jotter how much money he makes and what his net worth is in an interview and his response explained how that question didn’t sit well with him.

The renowned skit maker noted that he only wants his fans to be inspired by his followings, views, comments and consistency, not by his net worth as that doesn’t speak sense of anything.

The podcaster went on to ask him what his drip check was of which Brain Jotter questioned why she was solely focused on money and claimed that the second question was equally nonsensical.

However, he went on to answer the second question, claiming that he couldn’t recall how much he bought his jacket and how he bought his chain from the UK.

