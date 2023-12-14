type here...
Subscribe
GhPageEntertainmentBrain Jotter roast female podcaster who asked for his net worth -...
Entertainment

Brain Jotter roast female podcaster who asked for his net worth – VIDEO

By Osei Emmanuel
Updated:
- Advertisement -

Popular Nigerian skit maker, Brain Jotter expressed his displeasure towards a podcaster who questioned him about his net worth during a podcast session.

The podcaster asked Brain Jotter how much money he makes and what his net worth is in an interview and his response explained how that question didn’t sit well with him.

The renowned skit maker noted that he only wants his fans to be inspired by his followings, views, comments and consistency, not by his net worth as that doesn’t speak sense of anything.

The podcaster went on to ask him what his drip check was of which Brain Jotter questioned why she was solely focused on money and claimed that the second question was equally nonsensical.

However, he went on to answer the second question, claiming that he couldn’t recall how much he bought his jacket and how he bought his chain from the UK.

Popular now
Man marries triplets together on the same day as the sister insists on marrying all of them at once

Watch the video below

TODAY

Thursday, December 14, 2023
Accra
haze
90 ° F
90 °
90 °
48 %
2.9mph
0 %
Thu
90 °
Fri
87 °
Sat
86 °
Sun
86 °
Mon
87 °

Free Newsletter

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Yes! Subscribe

TRENDING

Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2023 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways