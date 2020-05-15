- Advertisement -

Sensational Highlife/Afrobeats singer Kidi has taken a swipe at Accra FM’s Nana Romeo for humiliating him on live radio for being late at their scheduled interview.

Angry Kidi a few hours after he was shockingly disrespected and disgraced by the host took to social media to register his disgust over the incident that has got everyone talking.

In the latest regarding the ‘sacking’ issue, Bismark Boachie aka (DJ Premier) is up with an allegation.

Dj Premier said Kidi told him directly that his brand is far bigger than Accra FM, a feat of Class Media Group and also the host inclusive.

According to Dj Premier, Kidi communicated this to him shortly after he was sacked from the interview on radio.

Meanwhile, E.L, Afia Schwarzenegger, Lydia Forson and other celebrities have come to the defence of Kidi amid Accra FM’s fracas.

Scores of social media users have also lambasted Nana Romeo his unruly actions on the singer.