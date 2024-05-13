The Brand name ‘Okomfo’ has had a bad effect on him – The Sad Story of Okomfo Kwadee

This is the sad story of one of Ghana’s Former Music stars, Okomfo Kwadee. Gone were the days when he was the biggest in the industry.

Many Ghanaian music lovers loved Okomfo Kwadee. But things took a negative turn as suddenly he went off the music scene.

The once sane Okomfo Kwadee resurfaced looking unstable and not in shape. It is said he engaged in drugs and that caused his downfall.

Recall that in September last year, Okomfo Kwadee’s mental condition relapsed, as a video of him that went viral on the internet triggered such a narrative.

In a most recent clip, the veteran Ghanaian musician Okomfo Kwadee looks sick while performing for a group of people in his hometown in Navrongo.

Sick Okmofo Kwadee has lost massive weight as he now looks very pale and immediate health attention.

WATCH THE VIDEO BELOW

https://www.instagram.com/p/C653HpeMI5R

In this light, the video has garnered massive conversation across all social media platforms.

A good number of netizens argue that Okomfo Kwadee’s predicament is a result of the name he chose to use as a brand name for music.

They say that the name “OKOMFO” is causing a mess for him because that name attracts evil spirits.

They add that Kwadee could have chosen any name aside from ‘OKOMFO” to be safer.

Others say Kwadee’s recent relapse is a result of his addiction to drugs. Well, everybody and their observations. In all, we all wish Okaomfo Kwadee to be well again!