Brave Dr UN Prepares To Award The IGP

Dr UN who is noted for his sham UN awards has revealed his intentions of giving the new IGP, Dr George Akuffo-Dampare an award very soon.

The lionhearted con artist made his plans known to the general public whiles speaking in an interview with Abeiku Santana on OKAY FM.

In line with his submissions, he and his team are very happy and pleased with the IGP’s tireless efforts to deal with non-law-abiding citizens in the country.

He went on to add that, he has tasked his team to monitor all the dealings of the IGP and in due time, they will honour him for his good works to mother Ghana.

As bragged by Dr UN, the citation that will be given to the IGP will be a very special one and even have the signature of Queen Elizabeth.

Ghanaians have cautioned Dr UN to be very careful and mindful of his utterances because he might be invited by the police for questioning.

Dr George Akuffo-Dampare is a very no-nonsense man and playing with his reputation comes with a great cost that Dr UN can not bear.

Meanwhile, Dr UN recently awarded Dr Bernard Okoe-Boye who is the former MP for Ledzokuku Constituency with one of his infamous food flasks.