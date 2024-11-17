Brave thief steals police man’s phone inside patrol van

A 23-year-old armed robbery suspect, Godwin Emmanuel, has admitted to stealing a police officer’s phone from a patrol van while being transported to the Osun State Police Command.

Emmanuel was arrested along with two others, 28-year-old Olajide Kareem and 33-year-old Mike Emmanuel, who is accused of robbing residents and sekzually assaulting a 65-year-old woman on the Ilesa-Osu Expressway in Osun State while taking her husband to the hospital.

Parading the suspects on Friday, the Spokesperson of Osun State Police Command, Yemisi Opalola explained that “the three suspects rob motorists and passengers of their belongings.

In one of the incidents, a bus driver was shot in his leg but was subsequently rushed to Seventh-day Adventist Hospital in Ile-Ife where he received treatment.

Speaking with newsmen, Godwin said

“I was arrested for armed robbery. When I was being transported to the Police Command in Osogbo, inside the police patrol van that I was conveyed, I stole a phone.

I don’t know that it is a police phone. I beg to make una no vex.

I told the police not to be angry with me. I don’t know when I did that. I took the phone into the police cell without them knowing.

I removed the SIM card, I want to use the phone to call my people because they don’t know I have been arrested for armed robbery.

I have been here for about 2 months. They later came to search me in the cell where I was and discovered the phone on me. Please tell them to forgive me. I won’t do it again.”