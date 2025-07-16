type here...
Brayn Acheampong allegedly clashes with Wontumi

By Armani Brooklyn
Bryan Acheampong and Wontumi

A heated altercation reportedly broke out between New Patriotic Party (NPP) stalwarts Dr. Bryan Acheampong and Ashanti Regional Chairman Bernard Antwi Boasiako, popularly known as Chairman Wontumi, during a high-stakes National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting.

According to credible sources, the clash occurred over the proposed postponement of the party’s upcoming National Delegates Conference.

Chairman Wontumi is said to have strongly resisted any suggestion to reschedule the conference, originally slated for July 19, 2025, and the subsequent primaries set for January 3, 2026.

Chairman Wontumi Croydon, UK

Wontumi reportedly argued that the NPP urgently needed a clear and decisive leadership direction to solidify its role as a viable opposition party.

However, tensions escalated when flagbearer hopeful Dr. Bryan Acheampong interrupted Wontumi’s address, allegedly snapping at him:

“Shut up, I just bailed you.”

The outburst, which reportedly stunned many in the room, referred to a recent incident involving Chairman Wontumi and the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO).

Recall that months ago, Wontumi was picked up for questioning and later granted bail

