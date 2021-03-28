Meet the Man with head upside down who wasn’t expected to live first 24 hours

- Advertisement -

In life you never entirely know what destiny has in stock for you. A man from Brazil who was born with his head upside down with the expectation of living for the first 24 hours only is now 44.

The man who is named is named Claudio Vieira de Oliveira and lives in the north-eastern Brazilian state of Bahia has been fighting arthrogryposis multiplex congenital.

According to doctors, his condition implies he has decay of the leg muscles, his arms adhere to his chest and he has his head upside down.

Although specialists had apparently said he was not going to live more than 24 hours, Cladiou as he is affectionately called has defied the odds and now wants to be a motivational speaker.

Certainly you can see the Brazilian man hasn’t let his disabilities stop him from doing what he likes. But due to the pandemic, he had to put everything on hold.

“I’ve never had [difficulties], my life is normal. I’m in full-on quarantine because this Covid is very aggressive, it’s lethal, so we’re scared. Spare me, God, from this damned illness.

“I’m being over twice as careful, I’ve been isolating for over a year and I only leave the house to sort out things that only I can do, such as banking.” He shared this with Brazilian news site GI.

FIND BELOW MORE PICS OF HIM: