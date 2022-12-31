- Advertisement -

Cristiano Ronaldo has signed a two-year deal with Saudi Arabian side Al Nassr.

The forward was a free agent after his contract at Manchester United was mutually terminated.

Ronaldo revealed in November that he turned down a £305m Saudi Arabia move in the summer.

The 37-year-old left Manchester United last month following an explosive television interview in which the forward said he felt betrayed by the Old Trafford club and did not respect their Dutch manager Erik ten Hag.

According to reports, Ronaldo has agreed to a two-and-a-half-year contract for £62 million (€69.9 million) annually.

The five-time winner of the Ballon d’Or trophy has won the Champions League five times, four times with Real Madrid and once with Manchester United. His 140 goals are the most ever scored in Europe’s top club competition.