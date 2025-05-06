Break failure claims the life of a MoMo vendor

A tragic accident has claimed the life of a Mobile Money vendor after a mini bus reportedly failed its brakes and rammed into him near Jemimah Hospital, off the Anaji-Kansaworado Highway in Takoradi.

The incident occurred around 3:00 p.m. According to eyewitnesses, the minibus lost control and fatally hit the victim, identified as Francis Koduah who is believed to be in his 30s.

Reports further allege that the bus was speeding downhill when the driver shouted for help after realising that his brakes were no longer working.

READ ALSO: Nigerian kidnappers torture Ghanaian lady

Just moments after shouting for help and signalling bystanders to run to safety, his car crashed into the roadside kiosk where the deceased was attending to customers.

Despite efforts by bystanders and emergency responders to provide assistance, Francis Koduah was pronounced dead at the scene.

His remains have since been deposited at a private morgue in New Amanful, pending further investigation and autopsy.

READ ALSO: Police reveals how Ama Serwaa was kidnapped