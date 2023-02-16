type here...
I’ll only break up with him if he physically assaults me – Yaa Jackson

By Qwame Benedict
Yaa Jackson in a lovey-dovey moment with boyfriend as she unveils him on Val's Day [Video]
Yaa Jackson and boyfriend
Actress cum musician Yaa Jackson in a new interview has noted that she will only break up with her baby daddy Manuel if he dares assault her physically.

According to her, cheating rumours about her boyfriend are nothing that would stop her from loving and staying with him.

Recently there were a series of screenshots on social media allegedly showing the baby daddy of Yaa Jackson begging another lady for love.

In the screenshot, the baby daddy made it clear that he only has a baby with the actress adding that there was nothing serious going on between them as speculated on social media or various news portals.

Also Read: Yaa Jackson and baby daddy react to leaked chats

After the screenshot went viral, Manuel came out to deny the screenshots. Yaa Jackson on the other hand also offered her support by standing solidly behind him stating he(Manuel) wasn’t the one chatting with the said lady.

Following this she granted an interview and when the question about what would make her break up with her baby daddy was posed to her.

In responding to the question, she listed some conditions that would make her pack her bag and baggage and leave the relationship.

Yaa Jackson mentioned that she would leave the relationship if she is physically assaulted or disrespected by her boyfriend or baby daddy.

Also Read: Lady who leaked her chat with Yaa Jackson’s baby daddy speaks

She also revealed that she wouldn’t break up with him even if he cheats on her.

All this being said, some netizens still believe that there are cracks in the relationship between Yaa Jackson and Manuel but they are just pretending in the media so they could look like a power couple.

What do think of Yaa Jackson’s comments? Share your views in the comment section.

Read More: Lady leaks chats with Yaa Jackson’s baby daddy

    Source:Ghpage

