GhPageNewsBreaking: Aircraft carrying Malawi's vice president goes missing
News

Breaking: Aircraft carrying Malawi’s vice president goes missing

By Armani Brooklyn
An aircraft carrying Malawi’s Vice President, Saulos Chilima, along with nine others, has gone missing.

According to a statement from the president’s office, the Malawi Defense Force aircraft “went off the radar” after departing from the nation’s capital, Lilongwe, on Monday, June 10, 2024.

Reports stated that the president ordered a search and rescue operation when aviation officials lost contact with the aircraft.

It was scheduled to land at Mzuzu International Airport, in the northern region of the country, shortly after 10:00 local time (11:00 BST).

Upon learning of the incident, Malawi’s President Lazarus Chakwera cancelled his planned flight to the Bahamas.

