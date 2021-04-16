Breaking; Akuapem Poloo sentenced to 90 days imprisonment

- Advertisement -

Rosemond Brown popularly known as Akuapem Poloo according to reports reaching us has been sentenced to 90 days (3-months) imprisonment by an Accra Circuit court.

Actress Akuapem Poloo was on Wednesday convicted by the circuit court in Accra after pleading guilty to three charges.

She was charged with the publication of nude pictures with her seven-year-old son.

The conviction came after the actress changed her plea from not guilty to guilty to all the three charges preferred against her.

She was sentenced to 90 days on each count but the court said, the sentence must run concurrently. This means she will only serve a 90-day jail term which is three months.

The Court presided over by Her Honour Mrs. Christiana Cann, said “such cases are becoming prevalent in society, and Institutions including the court must act”.

The court said it took into consideration all the plea for mitigation before arriving at the decision.

By reports, Akuapem Poloo who was crying all day broke down in tears in the courtroom.

The court had court deferred her sentencing to today, April 16, 2021, for her to undergo a pregnancy test to ensure she was not pregnant before her sentencing is passed.

Before her sentencing, the presiding judge confirmed that the actress was not pregnant after her test came out negative.

The pregnancy test ordered by the court is a requirement by law to ensure that, before a woman who pleaded guilty in court is sentenced, the court should know her status.

She was therefore remanded into custody for the prosecution to take her to any Government hospital to conduct the pregnancy test and produce the results today.