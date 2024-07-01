RuffTown Records signee Wendy Shay has shocked her fans and followers after surprisingly disclosing that ending her relationship with her boyfriend is the best decision she has made in her life.

According to her, her break-up with her ex-boyfriend influenced her decision to record her survivor song.

She added that the song blew beyond what she had imagined and that also got her making some cool cash and playing shows outside the shores of Ghana.

“I am free now and I think it is one of the best decisions I took. Sometimes it is good to leave some people. I make a lot of money now and I am now a global artiste.

When you go to South Africa, I am very big there. Even though I was big in New Zealand and Figi Island, Survivor is one of the songs I’ve made huge cash from,” she said.

She disclosed that the relationship failed because she was very engaged with her musical career and didn’t put in her all to make the relationship work.