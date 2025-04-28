BREAKING: Court sentences Osinachi’s husband to death

Peter Nwachukwu, husband of late Nigerian gospel singer Osinachi Nwachukwu, has been sentenced to death by hanging.

This comes after Justice Nwosu-Iheme of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court in Wuse Zone 2, Abuja, sat on the case following the death of the Nigerian musician.

The ruling was delivered on Monday, April 28, 2025, after the court found Nwachukwu guilty of culpable homicide leading to the death of his wife on April 8, 2022.

Nwachukwu was initially arraigned on June 3, 2022, by the Office of the Attorney-General of the Federation (OAGF) on a 23-count charge. The charges included culpable homicide punishable by death, criminal intimidation, cruelty to children, spousal battery, and other related offences.

