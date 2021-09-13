type here...
Breaking; Dr Mahamudu Bawumia loses mother

By Mr. Tabernacle
The Vice President, Mahamudu Bawumia, has lost his mother, Hajia Mariama Bawumia.

Dr Bawumia announced the sad passing of the woman on Facebook. According to him, Miriama died this morning in Accra.

Her burial is scheduled for tomorrow 14th September 2021.

Read his statement below;

STATEMENT ON THE PASSING OF HAJIA MARIAMA BAWUMIA

Inna Lillahi wa inna ilayhi raji’un (Indeed to Allah we belong, and to Allah we shall return.)

It is with great sadness that I announce the passing of my beloved mother Hajia Mariama Bawumia.

Hajia Mariama passed away peacefully this morning in Accra. Burial is scheduled for tomorrow, Tuesday September 14, 2021 in Walewale.

May the Almighty Allah grant her Jannatul Firdaus.

H.E. ALHAJI DR. MAHAMUDU BAWUMIA,VICE PRESIDENT OF THE REPUBLIC OF GHANA

The Kpasenkpe native was one of the first northern female students to have gained admission to the Wesley Girls High School in Cape Coast in the Central Region.

Source:GHPAGE

