Breaking: Kumawood actor Agya Manu is dead

Sad news reaching GHPage.com indicates that popular veteran Kumawood actor Agya Manu has died.

The actor reportedly passed on in the early hours of Tuesday, June 15th, 2021 after a battling an undisclosed illness.

Agya Manu is a popular figure who has starred in countless movies in the Kumawood industry.

He featured in the just ended ‘Borga Akwaaba’ TV series, produced by comic actor Kwadwo Nkansah Lil Win.

He appears in Lil Win’s latest TV series Police Academy which is currently airing on UTV.

This is a developing story. More soon.