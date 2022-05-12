Breaking: Mawarko Restaurant shut down by FDA over food poisoning

- Advertisement -

The Food and Drugs Authority has ordered the closure of Marwako‘s East Legon branch due to food poisoning claims.

People have been admitted to the Nyaho Clinic in Accra after eating Mawarko food, according to reports on the social media platform Twitter.

In an official statement, FDA wrote:

The FDA has taken notice of complaints from the public about suspected food poisoning at the East Legon Branch of Marwarko Restaurant. We have closed down the restaurant and, together with other relevant agencies, started investigations.

We wish to assure the public that the issue would be thoroughly investigated and appropriate actions are taken. Additionally, FDA is ensuring the strict implementation of it protocols to prevent any further harm to the public.

Some medical professionals have also complained about an increase in instances at the hospital after patients ate meals from the eatery.