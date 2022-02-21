Breaking: Medikal is convicted

- Advertisement -

The Circuit Court in Accra has found rapper Samuel Adu Frimpong, also known as Medikal, guilty of displaying arms and ammunition.

Medikal was found guilty after telling the court that he wanted to switch his not guilty plea to guilty.

According to court proceedings, His plea was retaken and he accepted the crime,

The case has been adjourned for sentencing by the court presided over by His Honour Emmanuel Essandoh.

Medikal sought the Circuit Court in Accra on January 25, 2022, to compel the police to hand over his gun to him.