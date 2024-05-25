type here...
BREAKING NEWS: Actor Lil win involved in a serious accident at Amakom in Kumasi

By Mr. Tabernacle

Unpleasant news received at the front seat of Ghpage Media indicates that actor Kwadwo Nkansah Lilwin was involved in a serious accident this morning in Amakom, Kumasi.

According to the report, the actor and his team were on their way to a location in preparation for his movie premiere tonight at the CCB Auditorium at KNUST.

Videos of the incident show the actor’s car severely damaged. In the footage, Lilwin is seen being transferred to another vehicle to receive urgent medical attention.

The cause of the accident is still unknown, and further details are expected to emerge as investigations continue.

Fans and well-wishers have been urged to pray for Lilwin’s swift recovery during this difficult time.

More updates on this developing story will be provided as they become available.

