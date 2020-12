- Advertisement -

The District Electoral Commission Office at Fomena Constituency in the Ashanti Region is on fire, our sources tells us.

The fire we are told happened after the lights went off at the office. In a video obtained, the building has burn down as documents inside are feared to have destroyed.

As we speak, the Ghana National Fire Service has been able to put the fire under control.

Ghpage is still on grounds to bring to you the latest in the area.