BREAKING NEWS: Fella Makafui Arrested – Here’s Why

Confirmed News received at the front desk of GHPage Media says Actress and entrepreneur Precious Fella Makafui has been arrested.

According to a press release obtained and signed by Akwasi Koranteng, ISPYGH247, a renowned investigative documentary filmmaking firm, in collaboration with the Pharmacy Council of Ghana has arrested the Actress and Mother of one.

It further states that Fella Makafui was apprehended for unlawful activities related to the sale of unregistered drugs.

The release adds that the ISPYGH247 Firm for 6 months has closely monitored the activities of the socialite and actress on social media thus on her TikTok and Instagram and gathered evidence of her illegal activities.

READ THE RELEASE BELOW