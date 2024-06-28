type here...
Subscribe
GhPageEntertainmentBreaking News: Hajia4Real sentenced to 1 year imprisonment - FULL DETAILS
Entertainment

Breaking News: Hajia4Real sentenced to 1 year imprisonment – FULL DETAILS

By Mr. Tabernacle
Hajia4Real

Hajia4Real, a prominent Ghanaian socialite, has been sentenced to one year and a day in prison by an American court.

She was convicted for her role in a romance scam that defrauded victims of $2 million.

This sentencing accentuates the serious consequences of such fraudulent activities and has attracted significant attention due to her celebrity status.

Mona4Real pleaded guilty to conspiracy to receive stolen money in Manhattan Federal Court on February 21.

Federal authorities stated that she controlled bank accounts that received over $2 million in fraudulent funds from the scheme.

Subscribe to watch new videos

More Soon….. Stay Glued

Join our WhatsApp Channel

TODAY

Friday, June 28, 2024
Accra
few clouds
81 ° F
81 °
81 °
83 %
2.9mph
20 %
Sat
81 °
Sun
79 °
Mon
78 °
Tue
79 °
Wed
76 °

Free Newsletter

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Yes! Subscribe
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016 - 2024 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways