Breaking News: Hajia4Real sentenced to 1 year imprisonment – FULL DETAILS

Hajia4Real, a prominent Ghanaian socialite, has been sentenced to one year and a day in prison by an American court.

She was convicted for her role in a romance scam that defrauded victims of $2 million.

This sentencing accentuates the serious consequences of such fraudulent activities and has attracted significant attention due to her celebrity status.

Mona4Real pleaded guilty to conspiracy to receive stolen money in Manhattan Federal Court on February 21.

Federal authorities stated that she controlled bank accounts that received over $2 million in fraudulent funds from the scheme.

