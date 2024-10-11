GhPageEntertainmentBreaking News: Jackie Appiah’s Beautiful Mansion Catches Fire (VIDEO)
Breaking News: Jackie Appiah’s Beautiful Mansion Catches Fire (VIDEO)

By Mr. Tabernacle
Reports have surfaced that the stunning mansion of Ghanaian actress Jackie Appiah has been affected by a fire. The fire was reportedly caused by an electrical fault during recent power outages.

Sources indicate that the actress is currently out of town and unaware of the fire incident at her residence.

The trending video capturing the scene has gone viral, with the person recording it pleading for the Ghana National Fire Service to arrive swiftly and extinguish the flames.

Just weeks ago, Jackie Appiah shared in an interview that it took her over 15 years to complete the construction of her luxurious home.

She has also posted videos of herself cooking in her state-of-the-art kitchen, showcasing the mansion’s beauty and modernity.

Efforts are being made to ensure that the fire service intervenes as soon as possible to prevent further damage to the property.

