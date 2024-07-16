Breaking News: Pregnant Woman gang-raped by 6 armed robbers on the farm

A pregnant woman identified as Margaret was reportedly raped by a yet-to-be-identified 6-man armed gang on the farm in Nasarawa State.

According to Nasarawa Mirror, the incident in Kadiri, Keana Local Government Area of Nasarawa State, has left residents in a state of outrage and fear.

Narrating her experience, the victim said she was working with her husband on the farm when the gang suspected to be militia appeared.

On sighting them, they both took to their heels. However, due to her condition, she was unable to escape and fell to the ground.

The armed men took turns to rape her until she was left bleeding and barely conscious before they abandoned her.

She was later located with the help of her husband and rushed to the hospital for medical attention.

The incident has however heightened tension in the locality with concerns raised over the safety of farmers in the face of repeated attacks and assaults.

The community whose inhabitants are predominantly farmers, appealed to the Government to intervene swiftly and ensure that justice is served for the innocent victim.