BREAKING NEWS: Techiman People Attack Otumfour In Techiman; Damage His Cars And People

The people of Techiman have attacked the Asantehene Otumfour Osei Tutu, Gh Page can boldly proclaim without any equivocation.

Today, December 2, the Asantehene with his entourage went to Nkoranza in the Bono Region for a funeral.

On their way back home, they were attacked by the people of Techiman.

Per the report, they broke almost all the glasses of the cars Otumfour went to the funeral with, as they hid and threw stones at the cars.

Not being able to stand nonchalant, Otumfour guys got out of their cars and were ready to face them boot for boot until Otumfour signaled them to forget.