Sad news received indicates that a Tipper Truck has rammed into Bishop Obinim’s Mother’s house leaving 3 family members injured at Heman.

According to the report at the scene, the Truck was towed to Kumasi from the Northern Region.

Unfortunately, the chains on the truck tore and the vehicle rammed into Obinim’s Mother’s house when the car got to Heman.

It is reported that 3 of the family members are seriously injured and are in a critical state receiving treatment at the hospital.

