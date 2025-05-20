Brenda exposed as a hookup lady

A young and beautiful Nigerian lady has tragically died after visiting the apartment of a guy she met through TikTok.

As reported, Brenda died inside Emmy Pound’s apartment in Lagos (Nigeria).

According to emerging reports, Brenda failed to return home after hours, and this prompted her family to grow increasingly worried.

Her sister, in a desperate attempt to find clues to Brenda’s whereabouts, logged into her TikTok account using her known username and password.

After scanning through her messages, the family discovered that Brenda had arranged to meet with Emmypounds.

Upon being contacted, Emmypounds confirmed that Brenda had indeed visited him.

However, in a shocking revelation, he claimed she arrived already ill and allegedly died at his residence.

Amidst the mourning, a set of new details that have popped up claims Brenda was a notorious hookup lady.

As alleged, Brenda died while on one of her hookup duties.