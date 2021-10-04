Bride who was abandoned by the groom at their wedding reception to grind a guest speaks

- Advertisement -

A video went viral yesterday on the internet that got social media talking. A newly-wed bride was left in shock after her husband left her to seductively dance with a guest at their wedding reception.

The groom, in the video making rounds, abandoned his wife and decided to grab the heavy and curvy backside of a female guest who was dancing next to them. The groom was having a good time, grinding the backside of the guest while his wife looked on very uncomfortable.

Amid the cheers from friends and other guests present at the wedding reception, while the groom was grinding the backside of the lady, the wife was obviously looking very disappointed.

Watch the video below;

The video created a buzz with some netizens claiming that the lady might be the ex-girlfriend of the groom and she wanted to do something to cause pain to the bride while others blasted the man for disrespecting the wife in public more so on her big day.

Well, the lady has spoken in a new video. She seems to put the incident behind her back. From the video obtained by Ghpage, the lady (wife) in an earlier morning walk with the husband reacted to the viral video.

She simply said ‘Mona Mobl3’ which literally in relation to the earlier video means she cares less about what people said or will say about her husband. She’s focusing on making her marriage work since it’s fresh.

Watch the video below;