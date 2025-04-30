type here...
Source:GHpage
News

Bride and groom’s family fight dirty after wedding

By Armani Brooklyn
Bride and grooms family fighting

A trending video on social media that has received reactions on social media captures the moment a fight broke out between the groom and the bride’s family.

In the now-viral video, the two families can be seen exchanging blows and pelting stones at each other.

READ ALSO: More photos of killed MoMo vendor at Aflao

Bride and grooms family fighting

It’s alleged that the two families were not in agreement with the decision of their children to marry each other, hence the reason behind the fight.

Meanwhile, amidst the chaos, the groom and his bride were nowhere to be found.

READ ALSO: MoMo vendor shot dead in Aflao robbery

Join our WhatsApp Channel

Popular Now

Christopher Ahordo 1

More photos of killed MoMo vendor at Aflao

Kumasi Gay Man

Kofi reports his beaters to the police

GhPageNews

TODAY

Wednesday, April 30, 2025
24.2 C
Accra

Also Read

Ghanaians demand arrests of the 5 guys in the viral Kumasi video

Kumasi Video

Groom & friends arrested for killing wife during a foursome

Couple crying woman

GH man fights and defeats three armed robbers

Lakeside robbery

Fresh UNI graduate found dead inside her boyfriend’s room

Adjata and her boyfriend

Identities of the 5 guys in the viral Kumasi video uncovered

Kumasi Video
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE
CONTACT US
+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2025 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways