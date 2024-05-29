type here...
Bride goes viral for wearing a see-through dress showing her private parts on her wedding day

By Armani Brooklyn
A bride has gone viral on social media over her wedding dress.

A video from the wedding that has surfaced on social media shows the bride happily rocking a see-through dress.

As seen in the clip, the bride together with her groom who wore a well-tailored blue suit looked very happy.

However, social media users who have come across the video have called out the bride for dressing inappropriately.

As criticised by these social media users, the outfit choice of the bride was very inappropriate.

