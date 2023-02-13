type here...
Bride goes viral with her unusual makeup

By Armani Brooklyn
A video of a bride in excessive-heavy makeup on her wedding day has ignited massive reactions online.

Women work really hard to look beautiful in the eyes of guests and their grooms on their wedding day. Most wear full makeup while some apply little just to make difference.

In the young lady’s case, it seemed completely different and off as she went overboard all the name of trying to look her best on her big day.

The amusing clip shows the bride stunning in different series of traditional attires with smiles written on her over-decorated face.

What stands out about the bride is the nature of her makeup which appeared to have been done using too much shade of foundation and powder.


As hilariously commented by some netizens, the lady’s makeup alone can paint a complete 3-bedroom house.

Watch the video below:

Below are some of the comments gathered under the trending video…


sunsmiles__ This lady no get nose oo


maakarbee2000 years imprisonment for dat makeup designer


realinnocent1The makeup artist need to be arrested

bae_emeldaDem plaster her nose join

min_barbie_ Double the makeup and give to the next person 

    Source:Ghpage

