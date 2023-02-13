- Advertisement -

A video of a bride in excessive-heavy makeup on her wedding day has ignited massive reactions online.

Women work really hard to look beautiful in the eyes of guests and their grooms on their wedding day. Most wear full makeup while some apply little just to make difference.

In the young lady’s case, it seemed completely different and off as she went overboard all the name of trying to look her best on her big day.

The amusing clip shows the bride stunning in different series of traditional attires with smiles written on her over-decorated face.

What stands out about the bride is the nature of her makeup which appeared to have been done using too much shade of foundation and powder.



As hilariously commented by some netizens, the lady’s makeup alone can paint a complete 3-bedroom house.

Below are some of the comments gathered under the trending video…



sunsmiles__ – This lady no get nose oo



maakarbee – 2000 years imprisonment for dat makeup designer



realinnocent1 – The makeup artist need to be arrested

bae_emelda – Dem plaster her nose join

min_barbie_ – Double the makeup and give to the next person

