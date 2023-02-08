type here...
Bride in tears as groom disappears on their wedding day

By Armani Brooklyn
A Kenyan woman, identified as Hope Susan, has recounted how her groom disappeared on their wedding day.

Speaking with Afrimax, the lady vividly recounted how she met her now ex-husband and how things took a quick sad turn in a very unfortunate manner.


Hope recalled how she met her man in her second year in college, thanks to a trip she and her friends were preparing.

The then-bride continued her sad story by detailing how her ex-husband who then appeared as an angel volunteered to pay for her to be a part of the trip because she was broke and had no cash either in her savings or checking account.


What followed next was that he picked interest in her and got her phone number from a friend because she refused to give it out.


Eventually, she gave in to him and they began planning the wedding.


Hope said she didn’t really put effort into knowing him well as she was torn between schoolwork and marriage preparations.

The lady recounted that she prayed for her wedding and had a dream in which she wore a black gown. Yet, they went ahead with the wedding.

Hope narrated several events that made her realize that their wedding was a disaster waiting to happen.


One was when the groom suddenly disappeared after they cut the cake at the wedding reception.

When he finally reappeared, he had no plans for their honeymoon, according to Hope.
She said he instead took her to his mum’s house where they began to live as a couple.

From there, she would learn that he was not only deceitful but a cheat. She narrated a particular time she found out about his escapades.

She said, “I remember he had told me he had gone to another country. I met him crossing the road with a woman. You know, they were going where they had parked the car and he had lied to me that he left the car in the airport and gone to another country.”

“And he was calling me, you know with WhatsApp, telling me he is not in the country and telling me how it is and how they have arrived.”

Hope said she repeatedly forgave his wrongdoing until the last straw that broke the camel’s back, wherein her man and his side chick set her up and she was arrested.

Watch the video below:

