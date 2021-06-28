- Advertisement -

A bride has left her marriage few minutes after exchanging their vows in church.

According to what we gathered, the bride after the wedding ceremony got to know that her newly-wedded husband was a cheat.

A source continued that the two have been in a relationship together for the past six years and decided to tie the knot as husband and wife.

Little did the bride know that her husband was actually a cheat who had just had an affair with another woman even on the day of their wedding.

In a video sighted on social media, the bride could be seen attacking her husband in the full glare of the public.

The groom on the other hand could be seen begging for forgiveness from her but she kept on crying and asking why.

The bridesmaids could also be heard saying he just married her a few minutes ago and has done this to her.

The bride who couldn’t stand it again took to her heels as some people went after her.

Watch the video below: