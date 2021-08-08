- Advertisement -

A viral video of a bride putting up a stern face and refusing to smile as the groom showered her with money at their traditional wedding has got people talking.

It was as though the woman was forced into the marriage while the husband was busily spraying money on her to enlighten her mood.

After the video surfaced online, some persons were quick to give justification to the clip and explained why the bride frowned.

The incident reportedly happened in Ijaw, Nigeria, where some people explained that the bride’s attitude towards her groom was part of the tradition in that community.

Some claim the bride is expected to keep a straight face while her husband sprays her and should only smile when she is satisfied with the amount of money he has sprayed on her.

Watch the video below

The longer you frown, the more money you get – that’s just the whole idea behind it.