Do you why most young men and women find it hard to wed? Have you ever thought about it? I think I got a simple answer for you, The reason is just money.

But did you know you can make your wedding on a low budget and still be happy? Not convinced right, well after the story of this beautiful bride you might love to go that tangent if you lack the funds.

A beautiful bride has shared secrets on how they (herself and husband) organised their lovely Ghanaian wedding on a low budget, making it look like they had spent much.

According to the bride in a video narration, after completing her second degree in 2020 she run out of funds because she used all her savings to invest in her education.

Her husband (then fiancee) at that time had saved some amount of money (not so much tho) for their marriage. Knowing their financial standings, when the time was due for them to get married they had to cut costs.

The bride said in the video that she and her husband decided to stay within their lane and work with a tight budget.

Fortunately for her, she had expertise in make-up, making her hair and other stuff that could have needed extra hands of which they would pay for. She got that covered by herself.

On the wedding gown, instead of her buying the accustomed customized expensive wedding dresses from the boutique, she researched online and bought one at a very affordable rate.

The shoes for both the traditional wedding and white wedding, according to the bride’s narration were all bought from the popular Makola Market. She went with her husband.

The husband’s wedding suit was also purchased from the same market joint (Makola Market) at a moderate price.

Everything about the wedding -food served, number of guests were all done with a strict budget. Wedding cake and wedding reception were not included in their union.

Listen and watch the interesting piece in the video below; It’s just amazing to have a wedding ceremony on such a low budget.