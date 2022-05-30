type here...
Subscribe
GhPageNigeria NewsBride-to-be dies two months after her introduction ceremony
Nigeria News

Bride-to-be dies two months after her introduction ceremony

By Kweku Derrick
bride-to-be Mary Hananiah dies
- Advertisement -

A bride-to-be identified as Mary Hananiah has sadly passed away in the Nigeria’s State of Plateau a few months after her wedding introduction ceremony. 

It was gathered that Mary died on Saturday, May 28, 2022. 

The deceased got engaged to her man, DJ John on Valentine’s Day 2022 and they had their introduction ceremony in March. 

Meanwhile, friends have taken to Facebook to mourn her.

“My heart is heavy, my eye can’t believe what am seeing on Facebook. Mary my daughter as I usually called you, you promised to come and see me . And I didn’t hear from you again. Only for me to wake up this morning and see Rest in peace on your timeline. Am heartbroken this morning. I can’t believe that am typing REST IN PEACE ON YOUR PICTURE” one wrote. 

    Source:GHPage

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Subscribe

    TODAY

    Monday, May 30, 2022
    Accra
    overcast clouds
    79.1 ° F
    79.1 °
    79.1 °
    83 %
    1.6mph
    100 %
    Mon
    84 °
    Tue
    85 °
    Wed
    84 °
    Thu
    85 °
    Fri
    84 °

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    info@ghpage.com

    © 2016 - 2022 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News