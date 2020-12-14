Bridget Berma reacts to Wendy Shay’s wedding with longtime boyfriend

- Advertisement -

9-years-old Kenyan content creator and comedian, Bridget Bema has reacted to Wendy Shay’s wedding with long time boyfriend which came off over the weekend in a grand style.

In a post by the young social media sensation, she apparently was happy for Wendy Shay to have walked down the aisle with the love of her life after long years of dating, the same vein calling on netizens to hurry up and marry.

She wrote; “Wendy Shay is now married what are you waiting for? I mean you ???”

Bridget Berma

The young Kenyan girl, Bridget Bema recently caught the attention of social media users after a video of her being called out for multiple offences in her school went viral on social media.

In the viral video, a Kenyan school administrator was seen calling out the names of the school kids who have committed a number of offences in school.

WATCH THE VIDEO BELOW;