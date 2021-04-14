Bridget Otoo, A-Plus & Vanessa Gyan angry over Akuapem Poloo’s conviction

- Advertisement -

The news of Akuapem Poloo’s conviction on Wednesday 14, April 2021 has called for a huge social media discussion.

The socialite pleaded guilty to the court after being slapped with three charges, including exposing her son to indecency.

Before her sentencing, she has been directed to undergo a pregnancy test to determine her status before the final action is taken.

Rosemond Brown had shared nude photos with her son on social media to celebrate his birthday.

The likes of former TV3 Presenter, Bridget Otoo, Kwame A-Plus and Vanessa Gyan, the daughter of the late Kiki Gyan are all angry over Poloo’s conviction.

The aforementioned media figures in one accord hold that view that Poloo’s sentence is not necessary.

According to Bridget Otoo, if anyone must be convicted, it should be NAM1 and not Rosemond Brown whose action has not affected anyone.

She described NAM1 as a scammer whose action has killed many people, rendered many jobless, and left many more at the point of suicide.

See her post on social media;

NAM1 is still free and doing Instagram post. A man described by the state as a scammer.

A man whose actions has killed people, rendered thousands jobless and some are at the point of suicide!

He’s free cos he’s connected! #AkuapemPoloo.

Bridget Otoo post

Kwame A-Plus in reaction has asked the Ghana Police and other stakeholders to let Akuapem Poloo go and take care of his son.

He said via a post that he totally disagrees with the law. See what he wrote;

Kwame A-Plus post

Vanessa Gyan, in a tweet mentioned that Akuapem Poloo did nothing wrong by revealing her nakedness to her young son and sharing it on social media.

This is what she wrote;

Vanessa Gyan post

Do you agree with them? Leave your comments below let’s get interactive on this one.