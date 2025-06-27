Bridget Otoo appointed as presidential staffer at the Office of Government Communications

The first gentleman of Ghana, president John Dramani Mahama has appointed communications specialist, Bridget Otoo as the presidential staffer at the office of government communications.

The news was made known after the media personality took to her official Facebook page to make the announcement and thank the NDC government.

Bridget took to her facebook page to post a picture of herself and disclosed the opportunity given to her in the caption.

The media personality wrote;

So it begins….

On January 7, I awoke like most Ghanaians, jittery with anticipation and ready to witness the swearing-in of our new President – a President chosen in a historic landslide victory to reset the fates of our beloved country, Ghana.

After the preceding hard years supporting and campaigning for His Excellency, back when some thought it was too “riskey” to do so, I had always pictured the celebration and fan fare that would follow the victory in grand style but fate it seemed, had other plans and events would instead play out with me watching our victory lap from a hospital bed after what was meant to be a routine health checkup turned into a hospital admission spanning weeks.

My silver lining however was that I could experience it vicariously through my husband Van and his cousin Richard who were in attendance giving me live detailed updates that would rival the best news channels.

So with all the faith and trust I have in the NDC government, I was deeply honoured to be considered for a role in helping shape its mandate, once I was back on my feet.

This appointment to serve at the Seat of Government as a ‘Presidential Staffer, Government Communications’, although earned on my part through grit, dedication and hard work is still an incredible privilege that I intend to prove myself worthy of, for the duration of my service.

My heartfelt gratitude goes to:

His Excellency The President and Her Excellency First Lady Lordina Mahama for their consideration as well as their constant check-ins.

Presidential Advisor and Special Aide to the President Mrs. Joyce Bawa Mogtari, for making me her personal project.

Deputy Chief of Staff, Stan Xoese Dogbe, a brother I could always count on.

-To my new Boss, Minister of Government communications Felix Kwakye Fosu, for welcoming me with such grace and support

To the NDC grassroots supporters and foot soldiers ??

And to all others, too numerous to name who have made this journey easier, more hopeful and ultimately worth it

Thank you.

Signed

Bridget Otoo