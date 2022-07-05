Bridget Otoo calls out Nana Aba over EIB staff’s 9-month unpaid salaries

- Advertisement -

The staff of Excellence in Broadcasting (EIB) have not been paid for 9 months, and as a result, they have been agitating for their salaries.

On the back of that, the acting General Manager of the EIB Network, owners of GhOne TV and Starr FM, Nana Aba Anamoah, has been called out.

Bridget Otoo has tasked Nana Aba to do the needful in her position to ensure that the disgruntled staff are paid.

She entreated the eloquent Nana Aba to lead the way by refraining from sacking staff of the EIB Network who partook in the Arise Demo to vent their frustration over unpaid salaries.

Blogger Ebenezer Donkor aka NYDJ had earlier announced the position of staff of EIB Network to go on strike and the autocratic decision taken by the management of the station to sack the employees thereafter.

The staff of EIB Accra like is to embark on a strike action effective Monday over unpaid salaries. Some staff are owed over 9 months’ salaries.

Management has directed all aggrieved workers who participated in the demonstration to stay off air until further notice.

Following that, Bridget Otoo asked Nana Aba to remember her TV3 years, where she used her influence to push for change although she was in an unfavourable position.

She asked Nana Aba Anamoah not to treat her staff with an iron fist since what is good for the gander is good for the goose.

Bridget Otoo tweeted:

[email protected] darling, what happened to fighting for your staff? We did it back at TV3 when I first joined, you remember what I did for you? D. It’s time to be a hero.

It makes me sad when those of us who went through an abusive system in a media house become abusers ourselves when we get the opportunity! Let’s do better.

Nana Aba Anamoah is yet to respond.