Bridget Otoo denies ever insulting Nana Addo

Loudmouth and cyberbully Bridget Otoo has denied ever insulting Nana Addo after social media users chided her for humiliating blogger Bongo Ideas.

For trolling her, Nana Aba Anamoah and Serwaa Amihere while she has consistently been doing the same thing to Nana Addo on Twitter.

Recall that during the last independence day celebration, she counter-attacked Nana Addo’s independence day speech on Twitter with a savage comment that raised eyebrows on the internet.

She wrote;

“We have freed the nation from the shackles of colonialism”. And the reaction from Briget was “You and who”?

These pinned unnecessary comments from Bridget Otoo landed her into a troll pit on the net as many NPP sympathizers gave it to her very hot and messy.

Well, whiles reacting to this issue on Metro TV’s Good Evening Ghana hosted by Paul Adom Otchere, Bridget Otoo maintained her stance that she has never and will never insult Nana Addo.

And the above comments from her were not an insult neither were they savage as opined by a lot of critics.

Although, Paul Adom Otchere described her comments as disrespectful and nasty but she argued that they were not and very factual.